Longtime Newcastle resident, Gloria Mae Fox, 90, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
A viewing service is from 4-7 p.m. July 5 at the Walker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted by Bishop Nathan Tracey at 11 a.m. July 6 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Gloria was born March 23, 1933, in Gordon, Nebraska, to Fay Harry and Ices Irene (Moss) Westlake.
She married Harvey Richard McCorison in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1951. To this union, three children were born. The couple later divorced.
In 1972, she married Newcastle resident, Rolan H. “Doc” Fox.
Mrs. Fox worked in the dietary unit of Weston County Health Services in Newcastle for 33 years retiring in 2005. She enjoyed flower arranging, working in her large yard, playing the piano, and being with her family.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Susan (McCorison) Burke of Gillette; five grandchildren; sisters, Joann Ayres of Nampa, Idaho, and Shirley Mason, of Washington CH, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland H. “Doc” Fox; son, Matthew McCorison; daughter, Peggy McCorison; one granddaughter; four brothers; and four sisters.
Condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.