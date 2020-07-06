Timothy "Tim" Michael Jahner, 65, of Gillette died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
A vigil was held Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born July 23, 1954, to Simon and Bertha (Degele) Jahner in Dickinson, North Dakota.
He graduated from Regent High School in 1972 and attended North Dakota State University, graduating in 1974.
He moved back to Dickinson and on June 11, 1976, married Renee Paul at St. Wenceslaus.
He started a career in the oil field that lasted for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. As an instigator, he liked playing pranks on his friends as well as his grandchildren.
Mr. Jahner is survived by his spouse of 44 years, Renee Jahner of Gillette; children, Jennifer Castelli of Sundance, Juliane Albrecht of Gillette and Scott Jahner of Cheyenne; five grandchildren; parents, Simon and Bertha Jahner; brothers, Kevin Jahner of Georgia, Simon Jr. Jahner of Indiana and Michael Jahner of Florida; and sisters, Laurinda Morris of Florida, Pamela Cain of Minnesota and Mariella Pachl of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by one nephew.
A memorial has been established in Mr. Jahner’s name to benefit the education of his grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
