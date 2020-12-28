LaMonte “Joe” Gilland, 81, of Gillette died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Madison, Nebraska, to Curtis and Ruth (Schroeder) Gilland. As a young boy, the family traveled all over South Dakota and Wisconsin with road construction.
In 1957, he joined the Army, serving in Germany. After he was discharged, Mr. Gilland moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and worked the timber with his father. There he met the love of his life, Cheryl Kindred.
They moved to Gillette in 1969 and were married. He went to work in the oil field, working for Punch’s Backhoe, Paul’s Truck and Tractor, Hot Iron, Kissack and Gilland Roustabout.
He retired in 2015 due to bad health. At the time, he was a contact pumper for Anderson Management and McCartney Engineering.
In the 1970s, he joined the Gillette Stock Car Club and raced stock cars in Gillette, Sheridan and Casper. He also became interested in bowling because of his wife. He joined the Men’s Bowling Association and bowled in many leagues. But he couldn’t wait to go to Vegas every year to bowl in the Vegas League.
In the 1990s, he became interested in motorcycles because to his daughter, Joleen. He belonged to the Northeast Wyoming ABATE, WBA, and BTW motorcycle clubs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maxine Martin, Marylin Wilson, Maureen Besler and Roberta Raber; brother, Robert Gilland; and sons, Eddie and Anthony Kindred.
Mr. Gilland will be greatly missed by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, JoLeen Berdahl of Watford City, North Dakota, and Jody Bowker (Tom) of Terra Haute, Indiana; two grandsons; sisters, Cheryl Stasio of Tampa, Florida, and Norma Hess of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; a great-grandson; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in LaMonte’s name to help with funeral expenses in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Joe was a great man! He will be missed, but Heaven has gained another Angel!
