Kyra Nacole Stoner passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Kyra was born in Oklahoma, but grew up in Gillette, where she made many friends whom she adored and loved. She touched so many hearts with her joyous laugh and funny personality.
Kyra was an amazing mother and friend to all. She adored her children more than anything. Kyra was a wonderful cook and enjoyed being in the kitchen helping her grandmother since she was a little girl.
Kyra is survived by her children, Addison "Addi Bug" (8 yrs.) and Edward "Little Eddie" (3 yrs.); parents, Melissa Stoner and Ricky Napper; grandparents, Teresa Stoner and Harlan Stoner; great-grandparent, Donna Fey; stepparents, Mike Baity and Lori Ball; siblings, Michael, Ashley, Mikey, Gretchen, Madalin and Mason; aunts and uncles, Cole, Tinley, Mindy and Dustin; great-uncle Kevin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her many grandparents and great-grandparents.
Kyra's life might have been cut short, but she will forever be in our hearts and memories. She will always be our "Ky Baby."
A private celebration of life will take place for family at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
