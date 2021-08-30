Carla Sue Cox
Carla Sue (Jacobsen) Cox, 70, of Gillette died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Carla was born in 1950 in Colorado, educated in Colorado schools and Mesa College.
Ms. Cox was a loving, and giving person and always ready to help a friend.
She was a downhill skier and was a season ticket holder in Vail, Colorado. A connoisseur of fine wine and fine dining, she knew how to entertain her guests.
She relocated to Wyoming along with Quincy to be part of the great outdoors.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A private ceremony will take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.