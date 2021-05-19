Longtime Gillette resident Jerry Means, 86, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating, followed by a potluck at the American Legion with the Recluse Club providing the main dish. Side dishes will be appreciated. Afterwards, burial is at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Jerry was born Feb. 9, 1935, to Montie C. Means and Mildred (Sanburn) Means in Gillette. He and his five brothers and a sister lived on the ranch north of Recluse during his early years. It was there he developed his wonderful lifelong work ethic and his love of helping others.
At an early age, he became interested in rodeoing and went on to become a champion bronc rider. He enjoyed roping, dogging and team tying with his brother, Bob. Jerry, Marge and Bob were all instrumental in organizing the "Old Timers Rodeo" in Campbell County.
He was known as a "top hand" with heavy construction equipment, especially the blade and the Cat. He was a good carpenter, cook and an excellent bread maker.
Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bow hunting and numerous family and friends get-togethers. He enjoyed a game of cards, country music and dancing and especially enjoyed his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always put a smile on his face and a song in his heart.
Jerry was always there to help the underdog — whether that was a policeman, a child or just someone in need. We all lost a great cowboy and a stellar man.
He leaves behind his wife, Marge; daughter Vicky (Bill) Boyd; son, Montie Ray Means; stepsons, Mike (Vickie) Means, Bill (Cindy) Means and David Means; and sister, Joan Dinsmoore. He will be missed by his family, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Craft; parents; five brothers; sister-in-laws; brother-in-law; nephews; and a grandson.
Memorials in honor of Jerry may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or MS Foundation.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
