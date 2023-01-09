Zylpha ‘Jackie’ Lazarus
Zylpha “Jackie” Lazarus, 77, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, returning to her late husband Dwight and Lord Jesus Christ.
A viewing is from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1500 Ohara Dr. in Gillette.
Services begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 19, also at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Nathan Tracy officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
Jackie was born in Hailey, Idaho, to Kenneth Jorgensen and Carol Allen. She married Dwight Lazarus of Price, Utah, on Dec. 26, 1964, in Price.
Although she called Wyoming her home, she enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood with her sisters and papa growing up in Idaho, and missed the Sawtooth Mountains.
Jackie was a selfless woman who lived her life for everyone else. She was always there to lend a hand, a shoulder, or a place to stay. Jackie spent a lot of time shuffling her children from various activities including Girl Scouts as a troop leader, Boy Scouts, sporting events and school functions.
Her hobbies included crocheting, needlepoint, sewing, gardening, fishing and hunting. Jackie loved the holidays especially Thanksgiving and Christmas because they allowed her to cook and bake for everyone. She enjoyed reading Westerns and Louis L’Amour was her favorite author, and she had his entire collection.
Jackie loved country music and was an obsessed Elvis Presley fan. I will never forget the day Elvis passed; I was sure the world had ended because mom said it did. She welcomed many into her home over the years whether it was a child, grandchild or a family friend. She was quick to make everyone feel welcome and at peace. She never shied away from a full house and seemed to relish in the chaos.
Jackie loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing her stories of her youth with anyone who cared to listen. She was a master seamstress and would make many of the grandchildren’s Halloween costumes over the years.
Dwight and Jackie created a lasting legacy with their children and will be missed every day. May they rest in peace.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Jorgensen; mother, Carol Allen; brother, Marvin Jorgensen; and sister, Cleo Moultrie.
Jackie is survived by two sisters, Sharon Lanier of Challis, Idaho, and Nancy Westfall of Salmon, Idaho; six children, Debbie Lazarus of Williston, North Dakota, Jeff and Hazel Lazarus of Gillette, Ted and Jennifer Lazarus of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Kenny and Cherish Lazarus of Safford, Arizona, Eva Lazarus and Jesse Simons of Gillette, and finally Tina Lazarus and Chad Slinkard of Gillette; numerous nieces, and nephews; 32 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.