Jerry Humes, 76, of Rozet, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Ruff's Bar in Rozet. Private interment with military honors will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery on the Gray Road in Rozet.
Jerry was born Oct. 9, 1946, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Ralph and Lucille (Dexter) Humes.
Jerry's dad worked in the oilfield and this required the family to live in and attend school in towns in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and eventually Wyoming.
Jerry graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1965. In June of 1966, Jerry enlisted in the Navy. He served during the Vietnam era as part of the VF-111 Sundowner Squadron. A proud member of the Magellan Club, he sailed on the USS Oriskany and USS Intrepid.
Before his honorable discharge in March of 1970, he was awarded two Bronze Stars, National Defense Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation.
After his time in service, Jerry worked at his family's filling station before moving into the oilfields. Eventually, he became a heavy equipment operator and then owned and operated his own trucking company until he retired in 2008.
Jerry married Margo Mortenson on May 16, 1974, and the couple made their home and raised their family in Moorcroft. In 2014, they purchased family acreage and moved to Rozet where he has resided since.
One of Jerry's pastimes was riding his Harley with friends and family. Mostly though, Jerry enjoyed creating side projects that involved working with his wife and kids around their property. He also had a love for wildlife and frequently watched animals on the land.
Jerry will be remembered by his family as a dreamer; always imagining the possibilities. He loved thinking of more ways his family could enjoy life and their future together.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Margo Humes; sons: Carl (Diane) Humes and Joe (Tiffany) Humes all of Rozet; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren: Gentry, Kristen, Ian, Kip, Rhiannon, and Dahlia; great-grandchildren: Lilly, Cade, Santiago, Antonio and Alejandro; and brother, Jim Humes of Moorcroft.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Humes.
Memorials in Jerry's name are suggested to benefit the American Legion in Moorcroft, 110 N. Bighorn Ave., Moorcroft, WY 82721 or Alzheimer's Association, donations can be made at alz.org or sent to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be shared at GilletteMemorialChapel.com or sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.