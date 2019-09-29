Irvadean Alberta (Green) Fall
Irvadean Alberta (Green) Fall, 87, of Newcastle died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle with the Rev. Bill Haley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
She was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Rapid City to Irvin and Vera (Brandenberry) Green, the second of three children. She was raised in Keystone, South Dakota, and her first job was working at the Mount Rushmore cafeteria.
She married Bill Wellman and to their union came three children; Richard, Becky and William. In 1966, she met and married Alvin Fall. They had a daughter, Robin.
Mrs. Fall worked her life doing several different jobs. She was a bartender, meat cutter, Avon sales lady and did clothing and western wear sales.
She was a volunteer for the school district and loved having kids read to her. She also enjoyed going to Mallo Camp each year.
Mrs. Fall is survived by her husband, Alvin Fall; children, Richard (Marge) of Newcastle, Becky (Joe) Miller of Sioux City, Iowa, William of Rapid City and Robin (Fred) Neff; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Cofoid; and brother, James Green.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
