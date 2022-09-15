Thomas Henry “Tom” Allison, 74, died at his home in Gillette on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating. Military honors will follow with the American Legion Post #42.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and will run until the time of service Friday. Burial will be at a later date in Chewelah, Washington.
Tom was born on September 22, 1947, to Jim and Nellie (Judd) Allison in Colville, Washington. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969, serving three tours in Vietnam.
Mr. Allison spent his life logging in Texas, Washington, Wyoming, Louisiana, Alaska, Oregon and the east coast. He even claimed to have logged in Arizona. Tom spent some time in the oilfield around the Gillette area.
On December 15, 1969, Mr. Allison married Neda Weible and to that union three sons were born, Timothy, Travis and Marcus. These boys were his pride and joy and he was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steve Allison.
Tom is survived by his sons, Timothy Allison, Travis Allison and Marcus Allison; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his partner of twenty years, Carol Hager; siblings, Glen Allison, Harry Allison, Judy Armstrong, Janie Paparazzo, Helen Knight and Bob Allison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial and condolences may be sent in care of the Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
