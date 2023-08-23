Joann Marie Williams — Grandma Johnny, 94, passed peacefully into heaven Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Sunset Funeral Home in Minnesota.
Celebration of a wonderful life begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Parkview United Church of Christ in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, she moved to Wyoming four years ago to be near family.
JoAnn attended nursing school at the University of Minnesota (class of 1952). She worked as a school nurse for 25 years, in the White Bear school system.
She was very active in Parkview United Church of Christ (UCC) in White Bear Lake. JoAnn lived a life of service to others, raising four daughters and caring for multiple other relatives.
Through many ‘Johnny’s Gang’ trips, she created a close family and many great memories.
JoAnn is survived by her sister, Ruth Kolveried (Ed); four daughters, Susan Howard (John), Sandi Dennis (Larry), Sally Suchor (Paul), and Diane Williams; many grandchildren and their spouses; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn requested memorials to Parkview UCC or donor’s choice.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.