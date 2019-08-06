Gerald O. “Bud” Clements, 89, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home in Gillette surrounded by family.
Funeral services for Mr. Clements begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Family Life Church with the Rev. Martin Crump officiating.
Burial is at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Masonic rites. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 42.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born March 11, 1930, to Otice R. and Marie F. (Hackett) Clements in Maysdorf.
He attended Hendricks School until the third grade. On his 9th birthday the family moved to a ranch they bought near Biddle, Montana, on Ranch Creek.
He attended Ranch Creek School and later graduated from Campbell County High School in 1948. He was active in FFA and played football.
In 1952, he met the love of his life, Janet M. Holdeman, at a dance in Biddle. They were married Sept. 2, 1953, in Sheridan. They had three children, Darel, Dalene and Mike.
Their first home was on the Dick Moore ranch. He worked for Dick Moore until 1954, when he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Panama and served as a cook.
After his honorable discharged, the couple moved to the family ranch on Ranch Creek for five years. They then moved to Gillette and he worked for Farmer’s Co-op.
Later, the family moved to Broadus, Montana, where he managed the Farmer’s Union Co-op. Three years later, they moved back to Gillette, where he became the assistant manager of the Farmer’s Co-op until his retirement in 1993.
He and Janet became “snow birds,” settling in a park in Coolidge, Arizona. He golfed, played pool and was a member of the Park Band. He always had a love for music and played guitar and mandolin.
He learned woodcarving while in Arizona and made beautiful carvings, and even tried his hand at sculpting.
He also loved fishing, playing baseball, hunting, camping and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Masonic Lodge, The York Right and Commandery, Shriner’s Club and the American Legion. He also served as a Gillette city councilman from 1973-76 and is a member of the Family Life Church.
Bud is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Darel (Debbie) Clements; daughter, Dalene (Mike) Moore; son, Mike Clements (Tina Dundas); grandchildren, Stacy (Matt) McKittrick, Steve Clements, JD Moore, Stephanie (Casey) Styvar, Jenn (Rashid Khan) Moore, Todd (Wendy) Moore, Kelby Clements, Derek Clements, and Brett Clements; great-grandchildren, Trever Okes, Devin McKittrick, Bronson Moore, Brylee Styvar, Korbin Styvar and Allizah Moore; brother, Lester (Sharon) Clements; sister-in-law, Vera Clements; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don Clements and Earl Clements; sisters, Evelyn Sams, Donna Malli and an infant sister, Phyllis Clements.
Memorials have been established in Bud’s name to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital or a charity of choice.
Condolences also may be sent in Bud’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
