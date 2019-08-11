Memorial services for James Heald begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at High Plains Community Church with the Rev. Dan Morgan officiating.
James Dewey Heald was born May 20, 1969, to Robert Heald and Jessie Nichols.
He grew up on his dad’s ranch in Recluse and with his mother in Arizona. Later, he would move to his uncle’s ranch outside of Gate, Oklahoma, where he would attend Laverene Public High School and meet his first wife, Pamela Malone.
After reuniting in college and graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, they married, and he would go on to teach math at a local school.
After changing into what would be his lifelong career, grain storage construction and retail, they had a son, Marcus James.
Another marriage and promotions came next, but also the greatest coincidence of his life. Through friends and a dance hall, he met the love of his life, Patricia.
She, along with her son and his adopted daughter, Trestin Swiggett and Brooklyn Heald, joined him in the greatest and ultimate chapter of his life as he moved across the country and back to his home in Recluse and started his own business, J&P Grain Solutions.
The couple would go on to raise cattle, grow stronger together as they put their mark on the family ranch, and when they could find any free time from the business they also ran together. They’d dance to any tune they could find.
In addition to learning how to fly, he was happy to fulfill his dream of waking up every day a little closer to his father and to his home.
He was truly a servant of God and through his Lord’s grace was a servant to others. From school children to young adults, James devoted his life to giving people the tools they needed to better themselves.
Friends will miss his laugh, if only because it made him easier to find, and the love that underpinned every piece of advice.
Family will miss the comfort and God-given wisdom that he brought to solve every issue, always together.
James is survived by his wife, Patricia Heald; sons, Marcus Heald and Trestin Swiggett; daughter, Brooklyn Heald; foster son, Quinn Horst; father, Robert Heald; stepmother, Marge (Brown) Heald; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy (Russell) Good; grandchildren, Lukas, Taevan and Brhysan; as well as numerous friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie (Nichols) Heald; brother, Robert Heald Jr.; paternal grandparents, George and Barbara Heald; maternal grandfather, Jimmie Nichols; and maternal grandmother and second mother, Deloris Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to benefit the Recluse Community Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
