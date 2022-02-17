Terry Margaret Forgar died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She was 68.
She was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Tampa, Florida to Robert Rosier Sr. and Elsie (Gibbs) Rosier. She graduated from Hernando High School in 1972 where she met William (Bill) Bennett. They were married in 1974 and had four children Billy, Terry, Cassy and Toby. Terry and Bill ended their marriage but remained lifelong friends.
She later met Jack Forgar and they married in 2013.
Mrs. Forgar grew up on a farm where she loved riding horses and taking care of all the animals. She developed a love for horses and cows and loved to be around them.
She started her career with Campbell County School District and then transitioned to NEW BOCES where she worked for 15 years. She retired from Campbell County Health, where she loved taking care of the children at the day care. She was loved by the little ones and was often known as “Grandma Terry” to them.
She enjoyed going camping, fishing and sightseeing, but her all time love was to be with her children and grandbabies. She was extremely proud of them all and spent as much time as possible with them.
Mrs. Forgar is survived by her children Billy Bennett, Terry Lueras, Cassy Morris, Toby Bennett; six grandchildren; siblings Robert Rosier Jr., Willy Rosier, Cindy Rosier, Rebel Miller and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert Rosier Sr. and Elsie Rosier, brothers Baby Boy Rosier, Edward Rosier, niece Heather Knittle and nephew Joshua Mitchell. S
he was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who would help anyone she could. She was a spiritual person who never wavered in her faith. Her favorite verse was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.“
Memorial services will be announced at a later date, per her request to wait until spring so “she and others are not standing outside freezing.”
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
