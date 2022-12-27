Keyur Kirti Patel, 34, of Gillette, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
A celebration of life is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Gillette at the Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Keyur was born Aug. 17, 1988, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to Kirtikumar and Ila Patel. At a young age his family relocated to Gillette, where he spent the rest of his childhood years.
In that time, he enjoyed soccer, golf and world travels with his family. Keyur graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006, and went for further education at the University of Wyoming and Casper College.
It was in Casper where Keyur met Carly, the love of his life. They moved to Gillette to start their lives and got married on Aug. 6, 2016. During their marriage they had two beautiful children, Navik (5) and Kailin (3). Keyur was so proud of his little family. He loved the beautiful life they all had made together and always looked forward to the future. He truly loved them so much.
While in Gillette, Keyur joined a large team of realtors and he thrived at his job. He was energetic and loved interacting with people. Keyur was going to be the 2023 Northeast Wyoming Realtor Alliance Board President, and he was looking forward to sharing his wisdom and passion for his career.
Though Keyur was taken from us far too soon, he will always be remembered for his unapologetically bright personality, his witty humor and his apparent love for life. He was a light when he entered a room and there wasn’t a person he couldn’t charm.
Keyur is survived by his wife, Carly; sons, Navik and Kailin; parents, Kirtikumar and Ila; paternal grandfather, Lavjibhai Vaghashia; maternal grandmother, Kusum Mistry; brother, Rishi; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother; and maternal grandfather.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
