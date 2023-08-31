Arnold “Arnie” Flores Sr. peacefully passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Arnie fought a long battle for his health that culminated in his transition to the next life while his loving wife of 40 years, Sylvia Fuentes Flores, was close at his side.
Arnie was born July 5, 1955, in Uvalde, Texas, to Amelia Gonzales Flores and Leopoldo Mireles Flores.
Arnie dedicated most of his career to the field of carpentry, but he began his work as a roustabout for the oil rigs around Texas before eventually joining his father as a carpenter.
Together with his father, Leo Flores, Arnie helped craft beautiful homes for many families. He retired in 2010 after leaving behind a legacy of craftsmanship.
Arnie's true joy came from spending time with his family, and after retiring in 2010, he and Sylvia welcomed two grandchildren into their home. He had a deep appreciation for the simple things in life and was known for being quiet, kindhearted, and understated.
His humble nature made an impact on everyone he encountered, and Arnie touched the lives of many through small acts of kindness.
Arnie leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his devoted spouse, Sylvia Fuentes Flores; their children, Arnold Arthur Flores Jr., Clarissa Ann Flores, Carissa Ann Flores, Catalina LaNay Flores, Arnold's son, Fabian Flores, and Sylvia's son, Luis Antonio Fuentes; sister, Alda Ema Banda; and 12 beloved grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo and Amelia Flores.
