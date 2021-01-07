Michael “Mike" Olson, 73, of Moorcroft passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after losing his battle with lung cancer.
Mike was born to Toralv and Eileen in Brainerd, Minnesota. From there, the family moved to Montana, where Mike spent his childhood and graduated from high school.
Mike then served in the Marines from 1967-1970, where he ranked as a sergeant and was a machine gunner in Vietnam. During this time, he also met the love of his life, Kathleen Noble, at a bowling alley in Barstow, California. They married in February 1970, and enjoyed more than 50 years together.
Mike and Kathy started their family in 1971 with the birth of their first daughter and two more daughters by 1976, raising their family in Moorcroft.
Mike worked in the maintenance department for BNSF for over 30 years, where he retired from at the age of 60. Mike’s best years came after retirement, enjoying spending time with his family.
Mike was always bringing joy to everyone around him by telling his funny stories, always singing his silly tunes and would lighten up any room with his smile. Mike never knew a stranger, and if he wasn't at home sitting on his swing waving at the neighbors, you could find him at the nearest auction finding his treasures.
Above all things, Mike was an amazing father, a wonderful husband and even better grandfather. Mike was very loved and will be deeply missed.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Olson of Moorcroft; his three daughters, Michele (Rich) Noud of Callaway, Minnesota, Cori Watts of Gillette and Melissa Olson of Gillette; his grandchildren Devyn Olson, Kara French, Paytyn Watts, Paxtyn Olson and Zander Jeffress; his great-grandchildren, Presley Olson-Nogales, Rylyn Olson and Graycie French. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mary Lownds, Donnie Olson, Larry Olson, Bruce Olson, Mark Pettibone and Pam Bruce; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was proceeded in death by his father, Toralv Olson; his mother, Eileen Pettibone; stepfather Walter Pettibone; his brother, Laverne Olson; and his granddaughter, Kaylee French.
Memorial services for Mike will be planned and held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.