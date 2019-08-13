Kenton Riggle: Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the service notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
