Carol Helen Moe, 84, of Gillette died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of sudden heart failure.
Carol was born in Dupree, South Dakota, the oldest daughter of second-generation Norwegian immigrants, who settled in the Sisseton, South Dakota area, Theodore Kermit Moe, and Helen Twitero Moe. She had a brother, Richard Moe (deceased), and a sister, Marilyn Boleda.
Ms. Moe inherited the core values of the greatest generation: a hard worker, resilient, self-sufficient, honest, and always being ready to volunteer her time and skills to worthy endeavors.
She graduated from Spearfish teachers’ college in South Dakota in the early 1960s, got her first job teaching country school near Gillette, then became a full-time elementary school teacher in the Campbell County School District until her retirement.
With her father’s help, a civil engineer, she built her log house in the Sundog development outside Gillette’s city limits, where she lived until her passing.
Over the years, Ms. Moe made many longtime friends in Gillette and the vicinity. They enjoyed frequent get-togethers, meals, card games, trips, and mostly the precious legacy of lifetime friendships.
Carol is survived by her sister, Marilyn Boleda, many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
According to her wishes, her remains will be buried next to her parents and brother in the Sisseton cemetery sometime this summer, following a family memorial service.
We are very lucky and proud to have shared many life experiences with such a wonderful woman. She leaves us with the biggest treasure of all: the knowledge that she loved each of us very much and that she always knew how much we loved her.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
