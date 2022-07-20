Ronna Carson, 72, of Arvada, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with vigil/prayer service at 6 p.m.
Ronna was born Nov. 30, 1948, to Rupert and Rosemary (Rohan) Werner in Gillette. She was raised and educated in Spotted Horse, Wyoming and later graduated high school from Campbell County High.
After graduation she attended a business school in Rapid City, South Dakota. She married Orville R. Carson on Dec. 31, 1970, in Gillette. After Orville returned back from being drafted in Vietnam, the couple made their home and started their family in Spotted Horse.
Mrs. Carson worked as a bus driver for Campbell County School District for 35 years, as well as owning and operating their family cattle ranch. She also worked at Campbell County Memorial Hospital for a number of years as well as other odd jobs here and there in the summers when she was not driving the bus.
The couple have been ranching together for most of their more than 52 years together, first working for and partnering with her father, R.J. Werner and then later bought and operated their own ranch just a few miles away on Spotted Horse Creek.
She enjoyed following her grandkids around and watching them in all of their sporting events as well as making most every rodeo or jackpot until lately when her health started to fail her. She could not only be seen, but heard amongst the crowd cheering them on. There are a few videos made that you can hear her in the background yelling and cheering for them.
Mrs. Carson was also part owner in many rodeo horses over the years. She was and will always be their biggest fan. She loved all things rodeo and she could recite and tell you most all of the current PRCA guys and gals and their standings as of late. She was an avid rodeo fan. It was best not to call from 7-10 p.m., as she was tuned into the Cowboy channel, but would be sure to text you the highlights of her favs as they happened!
There wasn’t anyone she ever met or ran into that she did not consider a friend. If you could learn anything from her, it was that everyone deserves a chance and you would never catch her talking bad of anyone. She was a true family matriarch and was the glue that held it all together. Life was not easy, but she lived life fully every day, and believed you could accomplish anything as long as you worked hard at it.
Ronna will be missed by her husband of 52 years; children, Waylon Carson and Paige Oedekoven, both of Gillette; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Kathy Wolff and Debra Larson, both of Gillette; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memories also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.