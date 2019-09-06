On Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, Brett Lee McCollum, 42, left this world to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Brett was born Aug. 27, 1977, to Gary Lee McCollum and Susie (Baker) McCollum in Spearfish, South Dakota.
He grew up in the Hulett area, where he attended school along with his four siblings. Since then, he journeyed through this world as an avid sportsman, especially Wyoming’s great outdoors.
His leisure time was spent on lakes, mountains and at his grandparents’ ranch, along with friends and family. Over the years he actively worked in agriculture, mining, oil and gas and construction.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Faith Community Church, 177 American Road in Gillette, with graveside services at 2:30 p.m. at New Haven Cemetery in New Haven.
Condolences may be sent to 692 Barlow Canyon Road, Hulett, WY 82720.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
