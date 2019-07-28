Warren Mitchell, 77, of Gillette, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sheridan Manor.
A funeral service for Mr. Mitchell begins at 10 a.m., Monday at Calvary Community Church with Pastors Nick White and Dave Burger officiating. Burial will follow at Moorcroft Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m., Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born March 2, 1942, to Raymond and Velma (Kluckman) Mitchell in Clear Lake, South Dakota, and attended school in Estelline, South Dakota.
Warren loved playing football during high school. After graduation, he moved to Moorcroft and worked on Interstate 90 building bridges. He then moved to Gillette and went to work for Coulter Construction.
His mother and father later moved to Gillette and the family formed Mitchell Construction. building homes and doing concrete work.
In 1971, Warren married the love of his life, Barbara, and her five children, and he brought two daughters to their union for a total of seven children.
Warren and Barbara raised their children in Gillette, Pine Haven and later Moorcroft. Warren was very proud to have served the city of Moorcroft as mayor for two terms.
After moving back to Gillette, he went to work for Hladky Construction.
Warren loved the outdoors and he loved to work. He truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to auctions and spending time with his family.
Warren is survived by his children, James Pat (Lori) Mitchell of Gillette, Catherine (Ed) Gorder of Rozet, Debra (Barry) Fuller of Loveland, Colorado, Diane (Greg) Conner of Gillette, Terri (Sunny) Mitchell of Pine Haven and Janet Mitchell of Moorcroft; sister, Karen Warborg of Estelline; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; sister, Janice; son, Richard; granddaughters, Hannah and Erin; and grandsons, Matt and Brandon.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
