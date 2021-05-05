Jack Schirmer, 76, of Gillette passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at 352 Echeta Road with military honors provided by American Legion Post 42.
Jack was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Douglas to Morris and Bee Schirmer.
Shortly after, they moved to Smith River, California, where he attended school until the age of 17, when he enlisted in the Army. He served for six years and was stationed in Germany for three of those years.
In 1965, Jack met Betty Barker and they married Oct. 9 that year in Douglas. They lived in numerous states before they settled in Gillette.
He worked in the oil field for more than 40 years. After retiring, he took a hot shot job working part-time, which he really enjoyed.
Jack loved everything about his life, especially his wife of 55 years. He was blessed with five children, 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He spent much of his time outdoors. He loved to go fishing, four-wheeling, camping and hanging out in his garage. He spent lots of time with his son, Mike, and there was never a dull moment. Mike was always there to help out and be his right-hand man. Jack loved every moment spent with all of his children.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Mike (Sheila) Schirmer; four daughters, Cindy Schirmer, Pam Antrim, Codie (Ambrose) Floate and Michelle (Frank) Murphy; grandchildren, Dani Park, Zac Schirmer, Ashlee, Breana and Megan Antrim, Kristin Anderson, Jenifer Lazarus, Alicea, Averigh and Makiah Floate, Andrew Pond, Kyndra Letzring, Skyler Lewis, Kaitlyn and Vance Schirmer, Kristyann Kimbrell, McKenzie, Gracie and Jackson Cash, and Kylie and Frankie Murphy.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Schirmer; grandson, Justin Floate; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Mattie.
The family requests that memorials be made in Jack’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the city of Gillette Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.