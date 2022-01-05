Memorial service for Dustin Patten begins at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Loving father, son, brother and friend, Dustin Edward Patten was born on Jan. 12, 1983, in Williston, North Dakota, and left us much too soon on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Dustin passed away at his home in Gillette.
When Dusty was 6 months old, his family moved to Billings, Montana, where he grew up attending Lockwood School and Billings Senior High School. Dusty lived in Billings until 2002, when he moved with his parents to Casper and from there he moved to Gillette, where he made a home for his two boys.
As a young boy Dusty was adventurous, mischievous, and the light of our life. He kept his older brothers on their toes, and there never was a dull moment. Dusty had a smile that could light up a room. He was the most loving man, never hanging up or leaving a room without saying “I love you.” He always made sure you knew you were loved. He had a sense of humor like no other. Sometimes we just had to explain with, “well, that’s just Dusty.”
Dusty spent his entire adult life working in the oilfield, most recently working for Firesteel Well Service. He was definitely a roughneck at heart. You could never ask for a harder worker.
Dusty is survived by his two sons, Aiden Patten and Ashton Patten; parents, Kelly and Daisy Patten; brother, Laramie Patten (Caroll); nephews, Kelly and Logan, Travis Patten (Sarah); nieces, Caitlyn, Cortney, Austyn, nephews Cadyn and Kyeler. Dusty is also survived by his soulmate and the love of his life, Chantell Lass and her children, Braydon and Cambria who he treated like his own.
Dusty was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides; uncles, John Allen and Wayne Patten; aunt, Toni Carpenter; uncle, Dean Carpenter; and aunt, Cathy Vork.
Interment will be at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
