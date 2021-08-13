Former Gillette resident Steven Lloyd Rucker, 53, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, from COVID-19.
He was born Feb. 5, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Rucker and Betty (Brewer) Rucker.
He graduated from Dunbar High School and then followed his passion for music to Central State University. He was a proud crane operator and worked for multiple mines in the Gillette area.
Mr. Rucker and his partner, Donell Standifer, have navigated this thing called life with their children for 16 years. Together they created the most incredible family. Dreams do come true.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; partner, Donell Standifer; children, Steven II, Robert, Vincent and Sean; three grandchildren; six siblings; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rucker; and grandmother, Ruth Hubbard.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
