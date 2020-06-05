Tina Lee Sturtz, of Gillette passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, of cancer.
Memorial services and celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. June 13 at Dalbey Memorial Park (the fishing lake).
Tina was born Feb. 22, 1964, in Jordan, Montana, to Elmer A. Sturtz and Pearl L. (Gilman) Sturtz, joining two older siblings on the Cohagen, Montana, ranch where her dad was employed.
The family moved shortly after to a ranch out of Sand Springs, Montana, then later into Jordan, where Tina started school.
In 1975, Tina moved to Gillette with her mom and younger siblings, where Tina lived until her passing.
She worked various jobs around Gillette, but her favorite was being a mom to four wonderful children.
Tina enjoyed sewing and could make a princess dress complete with ribbons, bows and laces from scratch, without missing a stitch. It was a talent she had no doubt received from her mother, who spent time sewing clothes and quilting.
Tina soon found out being a grandma to two amazing grandsons, Nikki and Kyle, life was at its best for her and she so enjoyed cheering from the sidelines while the boys played sports.
A day well spent for her was spending time at Keyhole with family and friends, fishing, swimming, boating, playing cards or drives up the Big Horn Mountains checking out the wildflowers.
Tina was a very generous person, giving to anyone she could help because she knew what it was like to have little.
Her smile was contagious and her blue eyes sparkled when she held a baby of any kind, especially her kittens.
Tina is survived by her four children, Sarina, Derek (Brit), Chandra (David) and Dawson, (who is a 2020 grad); siblings, Richard (Patty), Lana (Tom), Paul (Gail), and Lorin (Christy); and two grandchildren, Nikki and Kyle.
She was preceded in death by her mom, (Pearl in October 2016); and recently her dad on May 3, 2020.
In her words, life is fragile, always tell your loved ones that you love them.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
