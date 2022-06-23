Larry Keller, 76, of Gillette, died on Tuesday, June 14.
He was born Oct. 11, 1945, in Manning, North Dakota. In December of 1967, he married Nancy Splichal in Dickinson, North Dakota.
He served in the Navy from 1963 to 1966. He then became a coal miner and he was promoted to an MSHA Inspector until his retirement in 2000 after 30 years with the federal government.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, LeRoy Keller, Tina Wigger and Kimberlee Ogden; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A military service honoring Larry will occur at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.