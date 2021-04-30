Frances Alene (Shipp) Farwell, 73, of Gillette died April 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born to Francis and Dorothy Shipp on Dec. 26, 1947, in Southgate,f California. She attended school in Whittier, California, and graduated from Whittier High School.
She worked at production and manufacturing companies throughout her life.
She had four sons, Chad Farwell, Travis Thomas, Robert Thomas and Mark Thomas, who gave her 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly. They were her world.
She loved to read and had the best sense of humor and smart, quirky things she would say. She will be missed dearly.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or gillettenewsrecord.com.
