James K. ‘Jim’ Mayfield
Gillette resident James K. “Jim” Mayfield, 59, formerly of Medicine Bow, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hospice of Laramie.
A celebration of his life begins at 2 p.m. Friday at the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow. A private family burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on the online guestbook at montgomerystryker.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
