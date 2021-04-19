Curtis John Laufmann, 71, of Gillette died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. May 8 at the Gillette American Legion.
He was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Madison, South Dakota. He joined the Army at age 18 and served in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief.
He attended MTI in Mitchell, South Dakota, for a culinary arts degree. He worked as a welder/millwright in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota.
He married Roxanne Marie Shank in 1972, and had a son, Samson Alvin Laufmann, in 1979. The couple divorced in 1989.
Mr. Laufmann enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, hanging out at Perkins and helping neighbors.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
