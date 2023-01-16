Kathy (Oster) Stafford
Kathy (Oster) Stafford, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper from a sudden and short infection that she was unable to overcome.
A memorial service will be conducted in Kathy’s honor on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Walker Funeral Home (410 Medical Arts Ct.) beginning at 2 pm.
Kathy was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Bismarck, North Dakota. She attended her K-12 schooling years in Wing, where she was active in track and competed in long distance running. She also played basketball, and in the summers, Kathy was active in 4-H, showing horses. Kathy’s love and talent with horses was evident as a young child and this passion continued through her entire life.
Kathy traveled in her youth and a trip she remembers fondly was when she traveled to Japan with her 4-H group her junior year of high school. Kathy met the love of her life, Tim Stafford, her senior year in high school.
Kathy and Tim married Sept. 11, 1977, and they settled in Bismarck, North Dakota, where they both worked; Kathy at the local hospital and Tim at Bill’s Husky until they traveled down to Buffalo, Wyoming, and stayed with Patricia (her sister) and husband Brad Brose.
Tim was offered a job working with Brad in the oil fields; so, they settled in Gillette, where they made their home. Tim and Kathy’s son, Kendal, was born in September of 1982, and from there, Kathy focused on family, horses, motocross, and friends.
Kathy worked and retired from the State of Wyoming as a data analyst in the unemployment department. Kathy was active in barrel racing, coaching high school youth, investing in the high school rodeo competitors and their competition goals. Kathy was well known, loved, and appreciated in the horse community; she was always willing to help, give advice, and support her youth as they rode to their goals.
Tim and Kathy shared a love of motocross with Kendal and they spent Kendal’s youth traveling the country helping him compete, race, and win in his motocross racing. Many family moments and memories were made on the race track where Kathy loved watching Kendal compete.
Kathy will be remembered for her infectious smile and laugh, her eyes always twinkled; and she always had a positive and encouraging word to say to each person she cared about. Kathy loved her grandson, Holden, and treasured every moment and opportunity to spend time with him.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy Stafford; sisters, Patricia (Brad) Brose, Carolyn (Charles) Freier, and Robyn (Thomas) Taylor; brothers, Randy Oster and Terry Oster; grandson, Holden Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Kendal Stafford; mother, Irene Stearns; and brothers-in-law, Brad Brose, and Thomas Taylor.
Donations are suggested to be made in Kathy’s memory to the foundation or charity of your choice. Memorials and condolences may be sent in the care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 South Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
