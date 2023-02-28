Matt Wilson, 44, of Rozet, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his home, of alcoholism.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Reception afterwards at the church, 1 S Tschirgi, in Sheridan.
Matt was born Aug. 5, 1978, in Billings, Montana, to Keith and Cheri Wilson of Sheridan.
His early childhood was spent on a farm in the Flathead Valley, where he developed his love of the outdoors, building his infamous treehouse, caring for his animals and making great friends while attending Cayuse Prairie country school.
After finishing grade school, the family relocated to Woodmoor, Colorado. He found his talent for playing the tenor saxophone, enjoying his participation in many jazz band groups. The family moved to Sheridan in 1993, where he graduated from Sheridan High School in 1997.
Living in Sheridan he enjoyed the great outdoors as long as he was on a 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, or 4-wheeler with his buddies, snowmobiling, skiing, golfing, and flying remote control model airplanes. He was an avid gun hobbyist.
Mr. Wilson was known by his friends for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He had that infectious smile often accompanied by his half smirk and sparkling brown eyes. He always had your back without question.
Mr. Wilson attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix receiving his Certified ASE training in Auto and Diesel Mechanics.
Directly after graduation Mr. Wilson was hired by Wyoming Machinery Company in Gillette. He began his career as a diesel mechanic at Belle Ayr Mine, advancing to a machine health lead man for many years. At the end of his career he was MARC Lead Master Field Tech.
Mr. Wilson married Elizabeth Hrouda in August 2013, in Gillette. They had two beautiful children, the loves of his life, Sadie and Avery.
He is greatly missed by his children, parents, and family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Memorials for Sadie and Avery's trust educational fund can be sent to Cheri Wilson, 14 Timm Drive, Sheridan WY 82801.
(1) comment
We are so very sorry for the sad loss of Matt. Our deepest condolences at such a tragic loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and love are with you.
