Troy Vernon Manselle, 52, of Gillette died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and the gentle care of Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas, after being involved in a five-week clinical trial for pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1968, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Terry Lloyd and Judy Ann (Matthiesen) Manselle. He grew up on the family farm in rural Deer Creek, where he enjoyed farming with his parents and brothers.
He graduated from Deer Creek High School with the class of 1987.
On Sept. 4, 1987, he married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia “Cyndie” Ann Persons, in Wadena, Minnesota, and they were blessed with three children, Kyle Troy, Eric Lee and Danielle Judy.
During their years in Deer Creek, he was employed at Homecrest in Wadena. He enjoyed raising his children, hunting for everything and anything, fishing, camping, four-wheeling and reloading ammunition.
He served on the Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Department from 1996-2005. He continued his education at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Wadena and in 2000, he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed with Interstate for five years and in 2005 they made their home in Gillette.
He was employed with Bucyrus/Caterpillar, where he was an electrical service engineer technician. He worked with mining equipment, computer, sales, taught classes and most of all problem solved issues. He worked with mines and people from around the world and was very respected.
Mr. Manselle made many friends because he was so social. Traveling was a huge hobby of his, and he traveled all over the United States. He was lucky to also travel internationally to Europe, Africa, China and the Caribbean.
His family was first in his life. The grandbabies were his pride and joy and his world rotated around them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Judy Manselle; son, Matthew; brother, John Manselle; and grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mr. Manselle’s name to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.