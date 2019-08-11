Benjamin Robert Casey
Gillette resident Benjamin Robert Casey, 27, died Aug. 5, 2019, in a plane crash. He was born May 10, 1992, in Casper, the son of Bennett and Jacquelyn (Kinder) Casey.
A funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St.
A celebration of Mr. Casey’s life will follow the memorial service at 4105 Brorby Blvd. in Gillette.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2011, where he was a member of the football team.
Mr. Casey was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing. He also could be counted on to find humor in every situation and was always down for a good laugh.
He is survived by his parents, Bennett and Jacquelyn; and his brother, Christopher of Gillette. He also is survived by his maternal grandparents, John and Joyce Kinder of Casper; his paternal grandmother, Carol Casey of Wichita, Kansas; and by several uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bennett Casey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Fur Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 7074, Gillette, WY 82718, or at furkidsfoundation.org.
