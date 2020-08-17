Jerry Hampshire, 74, of Arvada passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Suzie Bowling Lawrence Hospice in Buffalo, from pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds with the Revs. Shane Haynes and Tim Tromble officiating.
Private graveside services will take place at a later date.
Jerry Lamont Hampshire was born May 4, 1946, to Lamont (Bud) and Ida (Clabaugh) Hampshire. Three years later, he was joined by a sister, Betty Claire. Bud and Ida were living at the L Quarter Circle Ranch on Powder River.
Jerry graduated from Arvada High School in 1964. Upon high school graduation, he attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in range management in 1968.
Jerry and Janice Edwards were married in 1966. They had two children, Shawna Lamont, born in 1968, and Shane LaRay, born in 1971.
Jerry worked for Hepps, south of Story, at the Buckingham Place.
On June 4, 1981, Jerry and Linda (Christensen) Flint were married, with 3-year-old Amy Christine completing their family. They continued living at the Buckingham Place.
Jerry was passionate about his faith, family, ranching, hunting and basketball. As a member of the Clearmont Community Church and devoted follower of Jesus, he enjoyed annual trips to Honduras to build homes and share the Gospel.
He loved ranching, a new tractor and his horses, especially Kid, the last horse he raised and rode. His many hunting trips included elk, deer and sheep in Wyoming and Alaska.
Basketball was no doubt Jerry’s favorite sport. He enjoyed recounting the play-by-play minutes of many games. Jerry actively played basketball from junior high until he was 73, including the Wyoming Senior Olympics.
Actually, Jerry’s favorite sport was watching his grandkids and their friends participate in anything, anytime, anywhere.
As a beloved husband, brother, father, uncle and Papa, Jerry will be deeply missed by his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda of Arvada; daughters, Shawna Hampshire of Kearny and Amy (Josh) Stoneking of Casper; grandsons, Paxton and Walker; son, Shane (Christine) Hampshire of Leiter; grandchildren, Tavin, Faryn, Royce and Benaiah; sister, Betty (Don) Walters of Casper; sisters-in-law, Pam Christensen and Karen Stevens; and brother-in-law, Gordon (Lisa Day) Christensen, all of Sheridan; three nieces and three nephews; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunt, Justine Hampshire.
In Jerry’s memory, please consider donations to the Clearmont Community Church to further his passionate work there and in Honduras or to the Suzie Bowling Lawrence Hospice, in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
