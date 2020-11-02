Joyce Mae Stump, 75, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home in Pine Haven.
A funeral service for Mrs. Stump begins at 1 p.m., Thursday at First Assembly of God Church in Gillette.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born March 6, 1945, to Fred and Madie Belle Wilson in Athens, Texas, the youngest of four children. She was all tomboy growing up and loved fishing and throwing rocks with the best of them.
She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Stump, and they married May 9, 1959, in Odessa, Texas, and later had three daughters.
They moved from Odessa to Hobbs, New Mexico, where they raised their family.
She stayed home and raised their daughters until their teenage years, when she went to work at different shoe stores such as Anthony’s in Odessa and later on at Anthony’s in Gillette when they moved to Gillette in 1979.
The couple later relocated with Mr. Stump’s job to Watford City, North Dakota, to Levelland, Texas, back to Odessa and returned to Gillette before finally building their home in Pine Haven.
They loved to travel with their best friends, Claude and Charlotte Dower, and youngest daughter, Teresa, and her husband Jason.
Mrs. Stump is survived by her husband, Bill Stump of Pine Haven; daughters, Debr Varner of Midland, Texas, Rena Nelson of Keene, North Dakota, and Teresa Kannegieter of Gillette; sister, Gracie Willis of Odessa; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Madie Belle Wilson; and brothers, Fred Wilson and Doyle MacArthur Wilson.
She will be greatly missed but her journey is over with no pain and she's back in the arms of God.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.