Clara Elizabeth Worman, 74, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at home.
Clara was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Graham, Texas, to Albert and Ida Womack.
She moved to Gillette in 1963, where she met her husband-to-be, Brooks Worman, whom she married in 1964. They were married 57 years until her passing.
Clara enjoyed gardening, crafting and spending time with her family. Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and one daughter, Carrie (Worman) Reed.
Clara is survived by her husband, Brooks Worman; brother, Art; son, Donald (Evalina) Worman; grandchildren, Casara Erickson, Tynan Reed and Brooklin Reed of Gillette, Danielle Buckley, Maverick Coleman, Alexander Worman and Gabrielle Worman of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; and eight great-grandchildren.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.