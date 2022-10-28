Jennifer Sharkey, 42, of Billings, Montana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Christian Funeral Vigil begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, South Dakota.
Christian Funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer. Committal service will follow at Custer Cemetery in Custer.
Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.
This paid notice was provided by family and friends.
