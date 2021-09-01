Joel Andrew Norberg, 68, of Gillette died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Clem officiating.
He was born Feb. 25, 1953, to Lula L. (Austin) and Carl Norberg in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and was taken home to a log cabin with a dirt floor and wood stove in nearby Pringle, South Dakota.
He lived there with his parents and brother and sister, Lee and Christine, until 1962, when the family moved to Gillette.
Gillette was to be his home for the rest of his life, where he worked in the oilfields for many different companies.
On Oct. 14, 1987, he married Gail Anne Cruse, and they had one son, Austin, who was the light of his life. As a family they spent much time fishing, hunting, camping, driving back roads through the Big Horns and Black Hills and visiting neighbors and friends.
Mr. Norberg loved playing golf with Austin and his friends and watching Austin’s soccer and football games all through grade school, high school and college.
At age 42, he decided to go to college to get his engineering degree and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines with a mining engineering degree. It was a challenge to change careers, but he was not one to avoid challenges.
He was a gentle, loving soul and had the rare quality of knowing how to be a true friend. He loved to visit and discuss history, politics or tell colorful stories of his life in the oil/natural gas fields of the Powder River Basin and other areas of Wyoming during the boom years.
Mr. Norberg is survived by his wife, Gail of Gillette; and son, Austin of Richmond, Kentucky.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.