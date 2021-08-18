Greg Goddard, 74, of Buffalo died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo with Father Dough Wasinger officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.
Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Family Crisis Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
