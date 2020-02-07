Shawntal Anderson Feb 7, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shawntal Anderson Shawntal Anderson, 51, of Gillette died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Campbell County Health. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Debate to raise tobacco age to 21 in Cowboy State to begin Ready to earn it: Tanner Richards walks on at Chadron State Local legislator pulls his controversial gun bill More information on shooting death could come next week Commissioners want to move forward on veterans oral history project Airport has strong January Guess what? More snow possible, but not as bad as rest of region When the slopes are closed Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal fatality part of bad day on Wyo. highwaysGillette man arrested after being found with 12 pounds of methMotorist from Friday's 59 crash identifiedLittle information released about man killed by gunshotWoman heads to District Court on vehicular homicide chargesNew driver's licenses have extra security featuresGillette woman plans personal protest over U.S. Senate trialLawsuit filed in death of Douglas manTwo-day snow storm to bring 5-6 inches of snow to Gillette areaCommissioners fill vacant seat Images Videos CommentedTrump treats the military like slaves (5)Duane 'Rabbit' P. Larson (2)Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run (2)Ruth Ann Haug (1)Man pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly woman (1)Gillette steps up for family of deployed man (1)Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin (1)Conditions at bus barn drive school officials to plead their case (1)Vote for commissioner was transparent (1)What was Barrasso thinking? (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Tower West Best Western Powder Pass Nordic Skiers Bulletin
