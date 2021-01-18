Clemens "Clem" John Rohrich, 71, of Gillette died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness and surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
A celebration of life begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 E. Ninth St., with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with full military honors. Refreshments and fellowship will also be at the church.
Born to Clemens Rohrich Sr. and Goldie (Johnson) Rohrich in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Aug. 23, 1949, he was raised with his six siblings in Steele, North Dakota, attended school in Center, North Dakota, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, serving at Fort Benning, Georgia, and overseas.
On Sept. 12, 1970, he married Charlotte (Walker) Rohrich in Bismarck. In 1972, he was honorably discharged from the military, having been designated a rifle expert and achieving the National Defense Service Medal.
They lived in Bismarck and Mattoon, Illinois, before moving to Gillette in 1977, which they called home for 43 years.
Mr. Rohrich began a career at ARCO Coal in 1981, where he specialized in drilling and blasting at several mines in the Campbell County area. He retired in 2007 after 26 years.
Mr. Rohrich then worked for Powder River Construction, where he hauled heavy equipment over a three-state region and provided local snow removal. His knowledge of the Campbell County area and residents was vast. He remained employed by PRC at the time of his death.
He was a volunteer firefighter for the Campbell County Fire Department for several years.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, the racing of odysseys and sprint cars, paragliding, riding motorcycles, gambling, rooting for the Denver Broncos and having coffee with friends.
He often could be found at Energy Downs, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Cool Deadwood Nights, the Ice Cream Café and the Saturday night stock car races.
The couple were members of Trinity Lutheran and Prince of Peace Lutheran churches.
Mr. Rohrich is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte; children, Michael of Centennial, Colorado, Mark of Gillette and Melissa of Pueblo, Colorado; siblings, Joanne Highley of Bismarck, Mary Magstadt of Steele, Dianne Zuraff of Frenchtown, Montana, Herbert Rohrich of Eagle Rock, Missouri, and Frank Rohrich of Cassville, Missouri; one godson; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and more.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen Rasmussen; one niece; one nephew; and one great-niece.
He will be missed deeply by his family, his friends and Fritz.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to assist the Rohrich family with future expenses.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.