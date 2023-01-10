Former Gillette resident, Robert M. "Bob" Phenix, Jr., 76, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after years of decline due to Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonism.
Funeral services are Thursday, Jan. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A memorial service is at the United Parish in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Jan. 28.
Robert was born to Robert M. Phenix, Sr. and Carlota deBullet Phenix in Baltimore, Maryland. When Bob was three years old the family relocated to Gillette where his father was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.
Bob attended high school in Gillette and was an active player in various sports, came in second in high hurdles at the all-state track meet, sang in chorus, and attended Boys’ State. He was in the National Honor Society and valedictorian of his graduating class in 1964.
Bob lived in Gillette until he went off to college at Princeton University, graduating in 1968, with a major in psychology. Bob was drafted into the Army immediately upon graduation.
Bob and Kathy married in 1969, two weeks before Bob was sent to Vietnam. When he was discharged from the Army, they moved to New York City while Bob pursued a Masters in Education degree at Columbia University/Teachers College. He taught for several years in NYC and Brookline, Massachusetts, before changing careers.
He became a software engineer/architect at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, start-up called Graphic Communications, Inc. He worked on the early versions of Freelance Graphics, a precursor to today’s PowerPoint software. After mergers with Lotus and IBM, Bob retired from IBM in 2007.
Bob had a lifelong love of music, particularly singing. In high school, he played trombone in the school band and sang in the church choir. At Princeton he was in Glee Club. In Boston, Bob and Kathy were members of the United Parish in Brookline for 46 years where Bob shared his musical talents as a member of the Chancel Choir, director of the Youth Choir, and founded and directed the UP Ringers Bell Choir.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Phenix; daughters, Rebecca Nigmann and her husband Bernd Nigmann of Rockville, Maryland, and Laura Phenix and her husband David Newell of Dayton, Ohio; four grandsons, Matthias and Lukas Nigmann, and Philip and Joseph Newell; sisters, Carlotta Striffler and her husband Dave Striffler of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Laura Phenix and her husband Scott Smith of Lacey, Washington; and stepmother, Donna Jean Phenix of Madison, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Casey House of Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
This paid obituary was provided by family.
