Kristi Eggers, 63, of Gillette died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home of unknown causes.
As a retired schoolteacher from Green River, she was enjoying the grandmother, mother and wife life during her final years. Leading up to this moment she had enjoyed a very fulfilling life.
Mrs. Eggers was born in 1958 to Andy Johnson and Joyce (Titus) Johnson. Soon after she was joined by her two beloved sisters, Jodi and Teri. She had a wonderful upbringing filled with love and experiences.
A few years after graduating from high school, she gave birth to her only child, Kirk. She soon found her way back to Black Hills State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in special education.
Following this accomplishment, she and her son relocated to Green River where she taught for over 20 years.
In this time, she met beloved husband Matt. They were married Oct. 30, 2004. When not working, these two enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, fishing and even gambling in random parts of the U.S.
Mrs. Eggers also loved games of cribbage, craft fairs, family meals, holidays and cheering on her son and grandkids at sporting events. When not on the move, she enjoyed reading, scary movies, reality TV, like "Big Brother," and was an avid "Walking Dead" fan.
Throughout all these experiences, some of her favorite spots were Spearfish Canyon, Alaska and on the coast of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Andy Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Matt Eggers; son, Kirk Liechti; three grandchildren of Gillette; siblings: Jodi Rohrer of Kansas City, Kansas, and Teri Sweeney of Apple Valley, California; numerous nephews; one niece; and a multitude of cousins.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
