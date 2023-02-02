Charlotte Jean Stroud, 86, of Gillette, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Charlotte was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Carthage, South Dakoka.
Mrs. Stroud greeted all who met her with a warm smile and kindness. If you were lucky, you may have heard her infectious giggle or beautiful singing voice.
She was a pioneer in many ways, receiving higher education and had multiple careers in a time when women were often expected to stay at home. She was also a woman with a deep faith in God and made sure she volunteered and gave back to her church.
Char is survived by sister, Carol Bunch of Spearfish, South Dakota; daughter, Cathy May of Tacoma, Washington; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (including the two sets of twins she always prayed for); several nieces and nephews; and mourned by countless others who knew her as family.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Daryl, Ivan, and Milton Brookbank; daughters, Corinne Carlson and Caylene Rivera; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and her first and last love, Morris Stroud.
Mrs. Stroud will be buried in the Pleasant View Cemetery in the summer of 2023 after a memorial service (TBD) in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
