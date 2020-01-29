Elizabeth “Betty” Nordick, 85, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation is from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton with the Rev. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Nordick was born May 11, 1934, near Tyler, North Dakota, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Dauer) Schmitt. She was the oldest of four children.
As a child, the family made their home near Tyler, North Dakota, until moving to a farm close to Dwight, North Dakota. She attended rural schools through the eighth grade.
She was united in marriage to Leo J. Nordick on Nov. 18, 1953, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, where they made their home.
She worked in food service at North Dakota State College of Science beginning in September 1966. She went on to become supervisor of the cafeteria, retiring in May 1997.
After Leo passed away Dec. 14, 1997, she continued to live in Wahpeton.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Eagles and Elks. She loved cross-stitching, bowling and baking, her specialty being German chocolate cake. She also enjoyed coffee time with the ladies of the neighborhood.
She and Leo cherished all the fun times at Balmoral, Ottertail Lake, Minnesota, with family and friends. She had been a resident of St. Catherine’s Living Center for the last two years. She loved playing bingo and socializing with her fellow residents and staff.
Betty is survived by jer daughter, Annette (Brian) Hauschild of Gillette; son, Dean (Kristi) Nordick of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Brianne (Luke) Pennington of Gillette, Seth Hauschild of Eugene, Oregon, and McKenna Hauschild of Lakewood, Colorado; great-grandsons, Jude and Rafe Pennington of Gillette; brother, Roger (Marie) Schmitt of Wahpeton; sister, Carol (Dennis) Heinen of Wahpeton; brother-in-law, Lyle (JoAnn) Nordick of Wahpeton; sisters-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Dietz of Fargo, North Dakota, and Karynn Nordick of Wahpeton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; grandson, Tate Robert Hauschild; brother, Mark Schmitt; sisters-in-law, Lucylle Schmitt and Mary Nordick; and brothers-in-law, Ray and Kenneth Nordick.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
