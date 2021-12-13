Former Gillette resident Rolla "Rollie" F. Rentz, 80, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri, with Rev. Tim Goodman officiating.
Celebration of life begins with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Rentz was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Cheyenne to Lawrence Rentz and Millie Stella Sellin Rentz.
Growing up, he worked hard to earn his coveted Eagle Scout Rank. After high school, he earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering, and shortly after, became a professional civil engineer. He started out his career working for the Wyoming Highway Department. He then went on to work for Amax Coal Co. building coal mines, and later worked in Indiana, Illinois and Wyoming, finally starting his own engineering firm.
When he moved to the Hannibal area, he worked as a project manager for the Missouri Department of Transporation designing roads and bridges, once again. His last big MODOT project was the four-lane highway between Hannibal and Macon.
Mr. Rentz was an avid hunter of antelope, deer, moose and his favorite, elk. He also enjoyed turkey, pheasant, sage grouse and duck hunting. He was a fly fisherman, especially for brook trout. His love of the great outdoors meant he did a lot of camping in the beautiful mountains of Wyoming.
After moving to Missouri, he enjoyed projects using his John Deere tractor on his five acres outside of town. His lust for life and love of his family was widely known and he will be deeply missed by all those he held dear.
He married Linda Kay Gordon Rentz on June 7, 1964. She survives, along with his children, Ladonna Feldhake, Aurora Nieding and Adam Rentz; brothers, Philip Rentz, Daniel Rentz and Michael Rentz; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Leomi Wages.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the Blessing Hospital Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
