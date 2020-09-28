Marjorie Maxine McKenzie, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Marjorie was born July 31, 1924, in Buffalo to E. E. and Leora M. Hubbard. She attended school in Buffalo and Gillette, and took normal training in Rapid City, South Dakota.
She married Wayne Keith Eldridge on Jan. 30, 1944, at a private home in Gillette. They had five children, Juanetta Maxine, Edward Wayne, Donald Ray, David Allen and Deanne Marie.
She worked with Wayne on the Simpson ranch west of Gillette, where she always had a huge garden and lots of chickens.
As soon as the children started high school, they built a home in Gillette and eventually moved to that home. She started working outside the home after moving to town.
After Wayne died, she married Bruce McKenzie on July 31, 1981.
Marjorie was a very talented woman. Over the years, she would regularly pick up new hobbies. Some of her many hobbies included ceramics, scroll saw art, golf, cake decorating, crocheting and quilting.
Her family always received the rewards of her talent. She enjoyed her family and kept up on what everyone was doing. For 95-and-a-half, she lived in her own home and had recently moved to Primrose assisted living.
Marjorie is survived by three of her children, Juanetta (Bart) Cook, Ed (Linda) Eldridge and Deanne (Doug) Dinsmore; three sisters, Mona Hunt, Peggy Faler and Pauline Raver; one brother, John (Irene) Hubbard; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E. E. (Ned) Hubbard and Leora M. Dillin Hubbard; husband, Wayne Eldridge; sons, Donald and David Eldridge; husband, Bruce McKenzie; brothers, Robert H. and Charles B. Hubbard; and sister, Bette Cole.
She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
