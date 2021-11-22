Thomas James Henaghan, 72, of Gillette started a new journey on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 for close family and friends at Cornerstone Ministries Church, 2 Belle Fourche River Road in Moorcroft with Randy Blakeman officiating.
Tom proudly served the country in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1979. Following his service, he became an EMT for his community.
Upon fulfilling his goals as an EMT, he worked for multiple coal mining companies in the Gillette area. He retired after 31 years of service as a Senior Mobile Equipment Planner in 2018. Tom was a tremendous mentor to all he encountered. He was also a colon cancer survivor.
Tom is survived by his caring and loving wife, Audrey; two sisters; son, Scot; daughters, Stacy and Michelle; his children by marriage who he considered to be his own, Brenda and Michael; seven grandchildren; and his two loyal companion dogs, Lady and Bear. Tom is also survived by his great friends and neighbors who he loved dearly.
Tom, known to some as the horse whisperer, loved horses, hunting, four-wheeling, the Chicago Bears, watching nature, entertaining at his home and relaxing with a cold drink and great conversation. He had a vibrant personality that anybody could get along with and had many stories and life experiences to share. He always offered his hand to help anybody in need. May wisdom, happiness and experiences he shared live on with all he came in contact with.
Loved you yesterday … loved you still … always have … and always will.
This paid obituary was provided by his wife.
