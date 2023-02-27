Celebration of life for Robert "Skip" Halbert, and luncheon to follow begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Latest News
- French exchange students spend time in Cheyenne
- Emergent care costs slam Native American resident
- Rustler Complex an economic engine
- Deals and top-notch food available during Savor 17 Week
- Pronghorn Center to host Montana-Wyoming high school all-star basketball game
- Dry Fork coal fire contained to one machine
- Man arrested for drug use after short standoff with police Sunday morning
- Campbell County infant dies Sunday
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Camel brings Wyoming roots to UW men's basketball program
- Man gets jail time after 30-mile high-speed chase
- Man arrested after pound of meth found in home
- Matthew Wilson
- ‘Don’t do it’: Utility responds to latest coal mandate
- Winter warning until 11 a.m. Thursday; Level 2 Snow Emergency in effect
- Blotter: Man asleep at wheel with vomit arrested DUI
- Five minors ticketed after using fake IDs to get into Boot Hill
- Blotter: 20-year-old stopped for speeding during family alcohol run
- Flight Zone to expand, add golf simulators
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Resident takes issue with how invocations are done at commission meetings (11)
- Commissioner: Threat report because of resident's allegation (6)
- Not everything goes (6)
- CCH chief of staff: ER transition ‘in flux' (6)
- City Council cancels out-of-town retreat (6)
- CCH $4.5 million in the red halfway through fiscal year (6)
- Some do and some don't (5)
- Laursen calls for resolution to amend U.S. Constitution (5)
- Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue' (4)
- Medicap Pharmacy closing this month (4)
- Commissioner's threat report unfounded (3)
- College to look at feasibility of Enzi building construction (3)
- UW aims to stem teacher shortage by stopping attrition (3)
- Supreme Court denies county's appeal on horse racing issue (3)
- Library board continues work on collection development policy (3)
- Camels get 20 wrestlers to place in regionals tournament (2)
- Do taxpayers want another lawsuit? (2)
- Government coal mandate hits free-market hurdle (2)
- County postpones deeding Warlow property to CCSD for Bus Barn (2)
- Broadening sin taxes (2)
- Failing because of 'their' standards (2)
- Governor covers wide range of topics during Gillette visit (2)
- Bolts wrestlers finish second in regionals tournament in Cheyenne (2)
- Camporee looking for community service projects (2)
- In picking winners and losers, the commissioners found themselves the latter (2)
- Kudos for city mea culpa (2)
- Study recommends city raise utility rates to keep up with inflation (2)
- Man gets jail time after 30-mile high-speed chase (1)
- College looks at applying for workforce funding (1)
- City Council remains in support of keeping City Pool free (1)
- Rhett Damon Hines (1)
- Legacy of generosity: Susie McMurry forever altered Wyoming through giving — and she always gave from her heart (1)
- Gillette family mourns and remembers lives lost in Colorado crash (1)
- News Record wins 27 awards in statewide contest (1)
- Bill to help fund EMS heads to gov’s desk (1)
- William 'Bill' Michael Gleason (1)
- Four hospital board applicants narrowed down (1)
- City Council hopes to modernize Gillette's brand (1)
- Suicide hotline bill narrowly passes out of Senate Labor Committee (1)
- Like drunken sailors (1)
- ‘Don’t do it’: Utility responds to latest coal mandate (1)
- County looking to deed Warlow property to CCSD for Bus Barn (1)
- Men's and women's head basketball coaches return to Gillette College (1)
- Hageman to host Gillette town hall Sunday (1)
- Cheyenne East gifts scholarship in honor of Thunder Basin player (1)
- The issue of civility (1)
- Commissioners debating whether to keep membership in state commission group (1)
- Secretary of State found no wrongdoing after investigating complaint on former county clerk (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.